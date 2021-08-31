Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

FOXF stock opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.95. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

