Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $12,277,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 83,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.