Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

NYSE:MSA opened at $159.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.18 and a 200 day moving average of $162.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSA. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.