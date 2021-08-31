Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

SON opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

