Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.62 Million Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 58.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,230 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in J2 Global by 7.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,061,000 after buying an additional 143,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in J2 Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,532,000 after buying an additional 51,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in J2 Global by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,126,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of JCOM opened at $138.17 on Tuesday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCOM. Wedbush lifted their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.