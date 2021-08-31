Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.71 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,269,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.