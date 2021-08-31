Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Popular by 2,353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

BPOP opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

In related news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $724,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,671 shares of company stock worth $2,640,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

