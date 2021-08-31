Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 119,937 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

