Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.77 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

