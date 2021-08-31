Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.83 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

NYSE:CFR opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.