Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,081,000 after buying an additional 183,315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,981,000 after purchasing an additional 157,847 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,994,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,361,000 after purchasing an additional 128,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 732,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 112,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,085. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $143.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.48. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.91 and a 12 month high of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

