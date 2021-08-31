Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 201.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 15.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 233,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.1% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $171.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.43. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.92 and a 12 month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

