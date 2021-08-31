Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perrigo by 39.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 137.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRGO opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $52.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

