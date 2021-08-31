Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,349 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAC stock opened at $150.14 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.47 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 2.58.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

