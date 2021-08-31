Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,588 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Post by 38.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 28.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $111.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.61.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. boosted their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

