Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,619 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $171.36 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.86.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

