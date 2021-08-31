Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,799 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6,600.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 33,001 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $121.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.12. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average of $112.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

