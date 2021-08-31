Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,505 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Rexnord by 5.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Rexnord by 30.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,835 shares of company stock worth $7,598,352 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

RXN stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $62.50.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

