Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,513 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,357 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,978 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 165.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

