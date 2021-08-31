Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,554 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Terminix Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 601,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,681,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Terminix Global by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 133,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Terminix Global by 1,417.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

