Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,990 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,999,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 674,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 69,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $44.14.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

