Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,258 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OGE. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE OGE opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $36.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

