Arizona State Retirement System Sells 415 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $567,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 778.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after acquiring an additional 504,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $82,481,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.33.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $250.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.19 and its 200-day moving average is $256.08. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.