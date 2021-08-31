Arizona State Retirement System Sells 426 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $288.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $289.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.15.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,105 shares of company stock worth $12,648,511. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

