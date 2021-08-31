Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,039 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in United States Steel by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

X opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.