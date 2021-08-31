Arizona State Retirement System Sells 579 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $182.57 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHCG. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.