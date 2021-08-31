Arizona State Retirement System Sells 6,583 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,824,000 after purchasing an additional 741,921 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.