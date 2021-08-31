Arizona State Retirement System Sells 734 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $123,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP stock opened at $179.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.48. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $179.83.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EGP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

