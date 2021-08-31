Arizona State Retirement System Sells 930 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

NYSE:AYI opened at $185.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.03.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

