Arizona State Retirement System Takes $1.75 Million Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth $178,808,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,543,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,476,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,551,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,732,000.

Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

