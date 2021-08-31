Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingredion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61,149 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth $203,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth $1,798,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 66.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 29.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.