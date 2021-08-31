Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,922. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average of $91.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $144.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.