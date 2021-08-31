Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $1,153,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.