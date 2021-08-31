Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

PNFP stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $98.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

