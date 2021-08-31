Ark Trading Up 6.5% This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00002827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $181.25 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,560,640 coins and its circulating supply is 131,439,743 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.