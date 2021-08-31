ARMOR Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $27.07 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00064870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00133078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00161063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.27 or 0.07272419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,970.01 or 0.99958546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $389.22 or 0.00828314 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,920,261 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

