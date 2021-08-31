Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $305.28

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 305.28 ($3.99) and traded as high as GBX 305.50 ($3.99). Arrow Global Group shares last traded at GBX 305.50 ($3.99), with a volume of 1,405,947 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,138.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £541.96 million and a P/E ratio of 35.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 305.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 512.30.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.