Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 175,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,831,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARTL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.28.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

