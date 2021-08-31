Arweave Price Hits $45.79 (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $45.79 or 0.00093873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 57.5% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $242.30 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

