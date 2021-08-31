Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Head to Head Review

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -584.48% -8.70% -36.49% Silicon Motion Technology 16.27% 18.30% 14.16%

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Silicon Motion Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 4,289.82 $1.62 million N/A N/A Silicon Motion Technology $539.52 million 4.83 $79.75 million $2.28 32.75

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ascent Solar Technologies and Silicon Motion Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Silicon Motion Technology 0 1 6 0 2.86

Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus target price of $94.14, indicating a potential upside of 26.10%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 1995 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

