Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 464 ($6.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASCL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

ASCL opened at GBX 412 ($5.38) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 421.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 382.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41.

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

