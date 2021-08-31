Asch Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Asch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Asch has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $1,482.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Asch has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00130890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00164317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.82 or 0.07223786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,864.16 or 1.00075244 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.33 or 0.00861278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Asch

Asch’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io . The official website for Asch is www.asch.io . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Asch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

