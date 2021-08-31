Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 29th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.