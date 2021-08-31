ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.44. ASGN reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE:ASGN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.19. 248,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,855. ASGN has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $114.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASGN by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ASGN by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 121,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

