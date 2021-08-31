ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $107,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 759.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 9.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in ASML by 11.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $1,564,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML traded down $6.55 on Tuesday, hitting $833.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $743.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $665.66. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $844.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

