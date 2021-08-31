Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires 2,943 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.56. 478,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,799. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.30. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $76.84.

