Asset Management Corp IL ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.5% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 111,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.07. 34,431,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,146,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.