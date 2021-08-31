Asset Management Corp IL ADV Grows Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,671,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,687,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,549,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 967,470 shares of company stock worth $68,648,482. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.57. 11,600,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,401,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 264.62 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.69.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.