Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

BABA stock traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,516,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,470,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $453.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.