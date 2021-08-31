Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 4.4% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,182. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.78 and its 200 day moving average is $208.15. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,592 shares of company stock worth $3,039,219. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

